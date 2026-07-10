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El Hijo Del Vikingo’s Expected Recovery Timeline After Knee Surgery

By
James Hetfield
-
El Hijo Del Vikingo
El Hijo Del Vikingo | WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, El Hijo del Vikingo recently underwent surgery to address a knee injury he sustained while rehearsing for a scheduled title match against EK Prosper on last week’s WWE NXT.

Details regarding the specific nature of Vikingo’s injury remain unavailable. However, Dave Meltzer mentioned on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that Vikingo is expected to be sidelined for six to eight months.

This follows a prior surgery in 2024, during which he had a torn meniscus in his right knee and was out for six months. This latest injury affects his left knee, as seen in several photos he shared on his Instagram account.

Vikingo currently holds the AAA Latin American Championship, which he won at AAA Noche de Los Grandes in late May. AAA has not yet announced the title’s future.

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