Report: Jack Perry Was Not Viewed As A Realistic WWE Free Agent Target

PWMania.com recently reported that AEW star Jack Perry announced on Wednesday night during the Beach Break Dynamite special that he has signed a new deal with the company. This announcement follows reports over the past month indicating that his contract was set to expire.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, there were “little to no discussions” within WWE about signing Perry had he become a free agent. Sources in WWE indicated there was no strong desire to bring the former AEW National Champion on board, with the prevailing opinion being that he did not fit WWE’s current roster landscape and was never seen as a “realistic target.”

Notably, Perry had an altercation with reigning Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk at All In 2023, which ultimately led to Punk’s termination from AEW. The report does not clarify whether this altercation influenced WWE’s lack of interest in Perry.

Details regarding the length of Perry’s new contract have not yet been disclosed, but updates will be provided once they become available. Perry is a former AEW National Champion, TNT Champion, and World Tag Team Champion.