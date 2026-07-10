WWE SuperCard Adds Conor McGregor And Other UFC Stars In New Update

2K Games has announced a new update for WWE Supercard, which will introduce four UFC fighters as playable cards. This update is available starting today, July 10th.

The new UFC fighter cards featured in this update include the current UFC Lightweight Champion “The Highlight” Justin Gaethje, who won the title at UFC Freedom 250; former UFC Featherweight Champion “Blessed” Max Holloway; former Featherweight and Lightweight Champion “Notorious” Conor McGregor; and former UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya.

Additional updates include UFC Gloves and UFC Round 1 Equipment Cards, which will offer stat boosts and will be available starting July 17th.

McGregor and Holloway are scheduled to face each other at UFC 329 on Saturday. Players can collect the Conor McGregor and Max Holloway cards from the in-game draft board beginning July 10th, while Justin Gaethje and Israel Adesanya cards will be available at www.wwesupercard.com on July 17th.