Friday, July 10, 2026
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Ricky Saints Wants A One-On-One Match With Seth Rollins

By
James Hetfield
-
Ricky Saints
Ricky Saints | WWE

WWE star Ricky Saints appeared on The Happy Hour for FOX Sports Radio to discuss various topics, including whom he would want to face at Madison Square Garden in New York City if given the choice.

Saints said, “I would (pick) Seth Rollins. I used to watch Seth when he was on the indies, Ring of Honor, things of that nature, but I haven’t had a one-on-one match with Seth. That’s alluring to me, to have that. We just had a fatal four-way in the King of the Ring tournament, so there was that, but I want to be in there one-on-one with him. If it’s in the Garden, that’s even better. The stakes are a lot higher.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)

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