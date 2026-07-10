WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 7/7/2026

WrestleNomics reported that last Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT on the CW attracted an average of 691,000 viewers and achieved a rating of 0.12 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents a 16.72% increase from the previous week’s average of 592,000 viewers and a significant 71.43% rise from the previous week’s rating of 0.07 in the same demographic. The 0.12 rating in the key 18-49 demographic is the highest for the show since the episode on February 10, which also recorded a 0.12 rating. Additionally, this total viewership marks the best performance since the February 17 show, which had 744,000 viewers.

Currently, WWE NXT averages a rating of 0.086 in the 18-49 demographic and 600,000 viewers in 2026. In comparison, during the same period in 2025, the show had a rating of 0.163 and an average of 713,000 viewers.

The episode was headlined by WWE NXT Women’s Champion Kendal Grey defending her title against Nattie.