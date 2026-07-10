Maxxine Dupri Explains Why She Left Alpha Academy For The Vision

WWE star Maxxine Dupri spoke with Complex Graps about various topics, including her reasons for joining The Vision.

Dupri said, “I mean, so much has changed, so much has happened in the past year, the past six months. I won my first title. I lost my first title. I lost a lot of opportunities. I wasn’t being given opportunities. I was continuing to be overlooked, but, not by Austin (Theory) of course, and I think I just came to a point where at some point, you have to choose yourself and I chose me and I did what needed to be done.”

On Austin Theory:

“I mean, have you seen him? The answer’s pretty clear, and I wanna be with the best of the best. You are the average of the five people you surround yourself with and so, I’m gonna surround myself with the best.”

On why she’s leaving Alpha Academy:

“It just got to a point where I had to choose me. I’ve been choosing them for years, and that hasn’t gotten me anywhere. Also, let’s not forget, all those times when Becky (Lynch) was getting disqualified and purposely doing things so that I couldn’t win the title, where were they? Were they ever ringside for me? So, I had to do that on my own, and then, when I lost it, thanks to Nattie, where were they? So to me, it’s like, it’s not personal; it’s just about me choosing me but no one has been choosing me. Literally no one, and Austin (Theory) has chosen me so I’m choosing him and I’m choosing Maxxine.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)