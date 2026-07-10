Friday, July 10, 2026
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Update On Ticket Sales For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

By
James Hetfield
-
SmackDown
SmackDown

WWE will host tonight’s episode of SmackDown at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

According to WrestleTix, a total of 5,969 tickets have been sold for the event, an increase of 111 since the last update. In comparison, during WWE’s previous event at the Paycom Center on November 24, 2025, a total of 9,612 tickets were sold.

Currently, 439 tickets are available on the resale market, and the cheapest ticket (excluding resale options) is priced at $45.60.

The announced card for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown, airing live on the USA Network in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally, includes a non-title match between WWE United States Champion Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes, a singles match featuring Finn Bálor and Tama Tonga, and an appearance by Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk.

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