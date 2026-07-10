New Details On Yota Tsuji’s AEW Situation

As PWMania.com previously reported, reigning IWGP Heavyweight Champion Yota Tsuji has been openly critical of AEW lately, notably refusing to participate in last month’s co-promotional 2026 AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view (PPV) event.

In the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp addressed a fan question regarding whether Tsuji genuinely dislikes AEW or if it’s all an elaborate storyline. According to Sapp, Tsuji’s views initially stemmed from genuine feelings, which were “widely known within New Japan Pro Wrestling.” He was reportedly reluctant to participate in many NJPW shows in the U.S., let alone an AEW event.

However, Tsuji’s stance seems to be shifting following recent comments from AEW President and CEO Tony Khan, who publicly expressed respect for Tsuji. Tsuji remarked to Tokyo Sports about Khan, “I was once again struck by the greatness of his character as a person. I’ll say it again, I respect Tony Khan.”

Additionally, Tsuji extended an invitation to Khan to attend the upcoming NJPW G1 Climax kickoff event scheduled for Saturday, July 11th, in Chicago, if Khan’s schedule permits. It seems unlikely that Khan will be able to attend, as AEW has a live Collision scheduled for that same Saturday at the Berglund Center in Roanoke, Virginia.