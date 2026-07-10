Updated Lineup For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (7/11/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for this week’s episode of Collision, which will take place at the Berglund Center in Roanoke, Virginia.

In a featured match, AEW TBS Champion Hikaru Shida will defend her title against Harley Cameron.

Also previously announced, AEW National Champion Mark Davis from Don Callis’ family will defend his title against “Speedball” Mike Bailey.

Additionally, ROH World Champion Bandido will put his title on the line against “The Wrestler” Katsuyori Shibata from The Opps.

Join us every Saturday night at 8 PM ET for live updates and coverage of the AEW Collision results.