Ricky Saints Explains The Biggest Difference Between WWE And AEW

WWE star Ricky Saints appeared on The Happy Hour for FOX Sports Radio to discuss various topics, including the key differences between working in WWE and AEW.

Saints said, “Sometimes I go, ‘Nothing, really, it’s kind of all the same.’ If I had to give you, for sure, the whole process of how your day starts off. It’s laid out for you in the sense of, ‘Here is your media, here is where you’re going to be at this time, here’s what you’re going to do at this hour, then you’ll go to the venue and wrestle.’ When it comes to that, it’s nicer to have things planned out for me. It’s almost down to the full details.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)