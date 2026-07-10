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Jeff Jarrett Addresses Rumors About Buying TNA Wrestling

By
James Hetfield
-
Jeff Jarrett in AEW
Jeff Jarrett | AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show, where he discussed various topics, including the rumor that TNA Wrestling is up for sale and whether he would be interested in purchasing the company he founded.

Jarrett said, “Look, I’m very [happy]. Tony Khan; you know, I did the Ric Flair’s Last Match [show], and that came out of nowhere, super successful. From there, signed with AEW. The success I’ve had at AEW, I do not take that lightly. Wembley — you know, I could go down, Arthur Ashe Stadium with ‘Hangman’ Adam Page. So many highlights at AEW; I’m very grateful with everything. But you know, I love opportunities. And I think that if the opportunity presented it right — but you know, I have no idea. I’m very happy. I can tell you this much, at this stage of my career, I’m the oldest guy actively on the roster. I love what I do. But, I’m a businessman and it comes from three generations.”

On his AEW role and not wrestling more:

“Well, I do Zero Hour. But I mean — hey, we’ve talked a lot about, 90% of this interview is when I’ve had to put the cap on of making the decisions. I’m very comfortable. I’m not in the creative department. I’m not in talent relations. I’m a talent. And when I’m called to do Zero Hour, be an analyst, I do that. When I’m called to wrestle, I’ll be a wrestler.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)

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