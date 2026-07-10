Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AMC

TNA Wrestling has announced the lineup for its upcoming weekly television program, taking place next week at the Broadview Center in Albany, New York. The show will be broadcast on AMC and TNA+.

In the show, “Prime,” Cedric Alexander, the TNA X-Division Champion from The System, will defend his title against Fabian Aichner. Additionally, WWE NXT star Thea Hail will compete against Harley Hudson in the first round of the TNA Knockouts Television Championship Tournament. In another first-round matchup, M By Elegance from The Elegance Brand will face Rosemary, who is the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champion, as part of the same tournament.

Furthermore, “The Face of the Franchise,” Moose, will take on AJ Francis in a singles match, and there will be a special segment featuring Mustafa Ali’s State of the Order 4 Address.

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