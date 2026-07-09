Thursday, July 9, 2026
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Trey Miguel Medically Cleared To Return To The Ring

By
James Hetfield
-
Trey Miguel
Trey Miguel | TNA

PWMania.com previously reported that TNA Wrestling star Trey Miguel was sidelined due to a fractured patella he sustained during his TNA International Championship match against Mustafa Ali at Rebellion.

Recently, Miguel announced on his Twitter (X) account that he has been medically cleared to return to the ring.

Miguel wrote, “Cats out the bag, I’m officially Cleared 💚”

Miguel is a former two-time TNA X-Division Champion and a former International Champion. There is currently no word on when he will officially return to TNA, but updates will be provided once they become available.

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