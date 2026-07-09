Rich Swann Re-Signs With TNA Wrestling

TNA Wrestling has officially announced that former TNA World Champion Rich Swann has re-signed with the company. However, the terms of the deal remain undisclosed.

Swann told the Daily Star, “Ladies and gentlemen, your boy, Mr. All Night Long, Rich Swann, has re-signed with Total Nonstop Action, baby. Yes, indeedy. I really believe in this company, and I feel great. We’re killing it every Thursday night on AMC and TNA+. I’ve been a part of TNA since 2018… and to have this freaking spot, it just feels awesome.”

Swann has been a part of TNA Wrestling (formerly known as iMPACT Wrestling) since 2018. During his time there, he has won both the TNA World Championship and the iMPACT World Championship. Additionally, Swann has held the X-Division and Digital Media titles throughout his tenure with TNA.

Looking ahead, Swann is eager for TNA’s upcoming pay-per-view event, Lockdown. In an interview with the Daily Star, he expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “I’d love to be in that cage. I’d love to be in Lockdown. I’d love to be in Lethal Lockdown. I’d love to be in any type of stipulation.”

TNA Lockdown 2026 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 23, at the Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois. This event will feature every match inside a steel cage.