Jeff Jarrett Says Untold TNA Stories Are Finally Coming Out

Jeff Jarrett says fans are about to hear parts of the TNA story that have never been told publicly before.

Speaking on his My World podcast ahead of the premiere of Dark Side of the Ring’s episode focusing on TNA Wrestling, the WWE Hall of Famer admitted he had mixed feelings about participating in the documentary.

“I’ve got mixed emotions,” Jarrett said, recalling his initial reaction. “Oh man, is this a good idea? Do I want to do this?” Despite his hesitation, Jarrett ultimately agreed to take part, revealing that he and his wife, Karen Jarrett, spent dozens of hours contributing to the project.

“I did 16, 17, 18 hours of interviews, and there’s, I mean, that’s just one person. Karen did seven or eight hours.” Jarrett praised the Dark Side of the Ring production team for the depth of its research. “They do a deep dive.”

According to Jarrett, one of the most intriguing aspects of the documentary is that it will reveal details that have remained private for more than two decades. “Some of this is 20-plus years old, is getting out there for the first time.”

While he understands the documentary won’t satisfy everyone, Jarrett is eager to see how fans react once they hear his perspective. “You can’t make everybody happy. I’ve never been that delusional.

But I am curious to hear the feedback, specifically on folks going, ‘Oh, I wasn’t aware of that,’ or ‘Maybe I did have that part of the story wrong.’”