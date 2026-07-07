Killer Kross Joins Cast Of New Action Film

Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that Killer Kross, the current MLW World Champion, will join the cast of the action drama “Godshot,” directed by Gabriel Beristain. Beristain has previously worked as a cinematographer on projects such as “Black Widow,” “The Beekeeper,” “Agent Carter,” and “And Soon the Darkness.”

Kross will be part of a cast that includes Ron Perlman, William Forsythe, Sammy Horowitz, Kris D. Lofton, Joe Miñoso, Marila Lombrozo, Sari Sanchez, and Jon Seda. The film, written by Horowitz, centers on “a recently released ex-convict who finds an unexpected opportunity for redemption in the dangerous world of Hollywood stunt work—only to discover that escaping his past may be his greatest challenge.”

Inspired by Horowitz’s own life as a former ex-con who became a Hollywood stuntman, the film was shot on location in Chicago. No release date has been announced yet.

Most recently, Kross defended his MLW World Heavyweight Title at the MLW Fusion taping on June 13 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.