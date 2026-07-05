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GCW Backyard Wrestling 8 Results – July 5, 2026

By
Scott Mitchell
-
GCW Backyard Wrestling 8
GCW Backyard Wrestling 8

On Sunday, July 5th, Game Changer Wrestling returned to Backyard, USA, for their big event, “Backyard Wrestling 8.” The event streamed live on TrillerTV+. Check out the results below.

  1. Bustah & The Brain (Alec Price & Jordan Oliver), Juni Underwood, & Ryan O’Neill def. Dyln McKay, Leedz Lewis, Logan Cavazos, & Sal Mistretta
  2. KAGE (KJ Orso) def. Atom (Referee Adam Gault)
  3. Emanon (Jimmy Lloyd) def. Louie Jr.
  4. Scramble match: Tarzan Duran def. Atriom (Anakin Murphy), Conor Claxton, El Vejigante, JB Anderson, & Lucky 13
  5. Jumpin Joey (Joey Janela) def. North Korean Assassin
  6. Pool of Nyquil match: Sleepy Ed def. Sean The Spider (Sean Henderson)
  7. Steel Cage of Rage: Mister Jay (Jay Sawyer) def. Lil Skittle

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