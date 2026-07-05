GCW Backyard Wrestling 8 Results – July 5, 2026

On Sunday, July 5th, Game Changer Wrestling returned to Backyard, USA, for their big event, “Backyard Wrestling 8.” The event streamed live on TrillerTV+. Check out the results below.
- Bustah & The Brain (Alec Price & Jordan Oliver), Juni Underwood, & Ryan O’Neill def. Dyln McKay, Leedz Lewis, Logan Cavazos, & Sal Mistretta
- KAGE (KJ Orso) def. Atom (Referee Adam Gault)
- Emanon (Jimmy Lloyd) def. Louie Jr.
- Scramble match: Tarzan Duran def. Atriom (Anakin Murphy), Conor Claxton, El Vejigante, JB Anderson, & Lucky 13
- Jumpin Joey (Joey Janela) def. North Korean Assassin
- Pool of Nyquil match: Sleepy Ed def. Sean The Spider (Sean Henderson)
- Steel Cage of Rage: Mister Jay (Jay Sawyer) def. Lil Skittle