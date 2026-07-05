Jim Cornette Fires Back After Fan Claims Political Views Led To Block

Veteran wrestling personality Jim Cornette has responded after a fan publicly questioned why he had been blocked on X.

The exchange began when the account @PWPNation claimed the block stemmed from the user’s public support for President Donald Trump.

“This is simply because I voted for President Trump and made it known publicly. Still a fan of Jim. Still support the guy. And even though we don’t fully align on politics (we do on SOME topics) — I still think he’s one of the most logical men when it comes to professional wrestling.”

Cornette later replied, explaining why he had blocked the account while also expressing his strong political views.

“OK, I’ve unblocked you to remind you that it’s not my fault you chose to reveal you voted for (or fell for) Sh*tler. That means part of the responsibility for all that has happened is yours, and I’ll never forgive you or anyone else for being such suckers. YOU CAUSED THIS.”

Cornette has long been outspoken about his political opinions on social media and his podcasts, frequently sharing commentary on current events in addition to professional wrestling.