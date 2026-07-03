Raja Jackson Begins Jail Sentence Following Wrestling Assault Case

As PWMania.com previously reported, during an August 2025 event for KnokX Pro Wrestling, Raja Jackson, the son of former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, assaulted and incapacitated wrestler Syko Stu (real name Stuart Smith). The incident escalated as Jackson delivered 20 legitimate punches to Stu’s head.

Jackson was subsequently arrested and pleaded no contest to a felony charge of battery resulting in serious bodily injury. He also admitted to two allegations: infliction of bodily injury and engaging in violent conduct. As a result, he was sentenced to 90 days in prison, two years of formal probation, and ordered to pay $81,000 in restitution to Smith.

According to Fightful.com, Jackson recently began serving his jail sentence following a court appearance on July 2. His attorney indicated that he is likely to be released from jail in September 2026, which is when his next hearing is scheduled.

During the latest court hearing, Smith expressed the deep emotional impact of the incident, stating that, while he acknowledges the seriousness of what occurred, he does not harbor feelings of hatred or a desire for revenge and holds no grudges against Jackson. Jackson, however, did not make a statement at the hearing.

Smith said, “What happened affected me deeply and I do not minimize the seriousness of it. The injuries I suffered led to a long and difficult recovery that I am still trying to recover from, including treatment for a severe traumatic brain injury, a shattered maxilla and a bone graft procedure. I do not stand here with hatred (or) a desire for revenge. I hold no grudges against Mr. Jackson. People can make terrible decisions in difficult moments.”