Joe Doering To Be Honored With Memorial Service In Japan

As PWMania.com previously reported, pro wrestling veteran Joe Doering sadly passed away on June 26 at the age of 44 after battling his third brain tumor. Since then, tributes have been pouring in from the wrestling community for the former two-time AJPW Triple Crown Heavyweight Champion.

All Japan Pro Wrestling (AJPW) recently issued a statement on its official website announcing that it will hold a memorial service and floral tribute for Doering during its Summer Action Series event at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, July 19. The company is expected to announce the start time of the memorial service and the location of the flower offering stand soon.

AJPW wrote, “All Japan Pro Wrestling will hold a memorial service and set up a flower offering stand for Joe Doering at the “Summer Action Series 2026″ event at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo on Sunday, July 19th, in remembrance of the passing of Joe Doering, who died on June 26th. We will inform you of the start time of the memorial service and the location of the flower offering stand as soon as they are decided.”

Doering, originally from Chicago, Illinois, began his professional wrestling career in December 2004. He is best known for his time in All Japan Pro Wrestling (AJPW), where he made his debut in 2007. After a brief departure in 2010, he returned for a nine-year stint with the organization.

In February 2010, Doering signed a developmental contract with WWE but was released later that same year. Following his release, he returned to AJPW. He also had several years in TNA Wrestling, where he won the iMPACT World Tag Team Championship twice. TNA honored him with a 10-ball salute at the 2026 Slammiversary event. His final match took place at an indie event in August 2022.