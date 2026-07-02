Backstage News On Scrapped Dark Side Of The Ring Episode

According to Fightful Select, Evan Husney, co-creator and executive producer of “Dark Side of the Ring,” shared that the popular wrestling docuseries almost featured an episode on the infamous Heroes of Wrestling pay-per-view, but the concept ultimately fell through.

Husney explained that the production team had made contacts and even had interviews planned for the episode, but the idea was eventually set aside.

The Heroes of Wrestling pay-per-view took place in October 1999, headlined by a match between Jim Neidhart and King Kong Bundy against Jake Roberts and Yokozuna. Other WWE Hall of Famers who participated in the event included Greg Valentine, Bob Orton Sr., Tully Blanchard, and Abdullah the Butcher.

“Dark Side of the Ring” returns for its seventh season on July 7 on VICE TV. Season 7 will cover various topics, including a three-part series on TNA Wrestling, as well as episodes on The Big Bossman, Missy Hyatt, and more. “Jeff Jarrett’s TNA Parts One and Two” will premiere on July 7, with Part Three airing on July 14.