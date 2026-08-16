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Stardom 5 Star Grand Prix Night 14 Results – August 16, 2026

By
Ethan Black
-
Stardom 5 Star Grand Prix
Stardom 5 Star Grand Prix

Stardom 5 Star Grand Prix Night 14 Results – August 16, 2026

Non Title Blue Stars Block B Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix
Wonder Of Stardom Champion Hanan (9) defeated Saya Kamitani (8) via Star Crusher Counter Hold (9:56)

Red Stars Block A Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix
Maika (11) defeated Akira Kurogane (1) via Michinoku Driver II (7:00)

Champion vs. Champion Blue Stars Block A Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix
World Of Stardom Champion Suzu Suzuki (13) defeated Artist Of Stardom Champion Julia Hart (8) via German Suplex (5:06)

Blue Stars Block A Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix
Hanako (9) vs. Ruaka (8) ends in a Time Limit Draw (15:00) (Both ladies get a point)

Red Stars Block B Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix
Utami Hayashishita (7) defeated Mei Seira (7) via German Suplex (11:16)

Blue Stars Block B Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix
Ami Sourei (10) defeated Starlight Kid (9) (11:36)

Red Stars Block B Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix
Konami (10) defeated Maki Itoh (8) via Guillotine Sleeper (13:24)

Red Stars Block A Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix
Rina (9) defeated Goddess Of Stardom Champion AZM (9) via Package Piledriver (14:07)

Final Standings After Night 14

Red Stars

Block A

1st Place- Maika (11 Points) (5-1-1)

2nd Place- Goddess Of Stardom Champion AZM & Rina (9 Points) (4-2-1) (Rina takes 2nd place due to tiebreaker)

3rd Place- Natsuko Tora (8 Points) (3-2-2) & Itsuki Aoki (8 Points) (4-3)

4th Place- Tomoka Inaba (6 Points) (3-4)

5th Place- New Blood Tag Team Champion Sayaka Kurara (4 Points) (2-5)

Last Place- Akira Kurogane (1 Point) (0-6-1)

Block B

1st Place- Konami (10 Points) (5-2)

2nd Place- Rina Yamashita (9 Points) (3-1-3) & Saya Iida (9 Points) (4-2-1)

3rd Place- Maki Itoh (8 Points) (3-1-2)

4th Place- Utami Hayashishita & Mei Seira (7 Points) (3-3-1)

5th Place- Azusa Inaba (4 Points) (1-4-2)

Last Place- Lady C (2 Points) (1-6)

Blue Stars

Block A

1st Place- World Of Stardom Champion Suzu Suzuki (13 Points) (6-0-1)

2nd Place- Hanako (9 Points) (4-2-1)

3rd Place- Artist Of Stardom Champion Julia Hart (8 Points) (4-3) & Ruaka (8 Points) (3-2-2) (Ruaka takes 3rd place due to tiebreaker)

4th Place- Goddess Of Stardom Champion Miyu Amasaki & Hina (6 Points) (3-4)

5th Place- New Blood Tag Team Champion Aya Sakura (4 Points) (2-5)

Last Place- Rian (2 Points) (1-6)

Block B

1st Place- Ami Sourei (10 Points) (5-2)

2nd Place- Wonder Of Stardom Champion Hanan & Starlight Kid (9 Points) (4-2-1) (Hanan takes 2nd place due to tiebreaker)

3rd Place- Momo Watanabe & Saya Kamitani (8 Points) (3-2-2)

4th Place- High Speed Champion Yuna Mizumori & Koguma (6 Points) (3-4)

Last Place- Kikyo Furusawa (0 Points) (0-7)

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