Lance Anoa’i Announces He Will Retire From Wrestling In 2027

Lance Anoaʻi has announced that his professional wrestling career will come to an end in March 2027, with the 34-year-old planning to step away from the ring after reaching 17 years in the business.

Anoaʻi revealed his decision in a post on Instagram, explaining that he intends to wrestle for several more months before officially calling time on his in-ring career. His decision is largely motivated by a desire to spend more time with his wife and children after years of sacrificing weekends and family time for wrestling. “After almost 17 years in professional wrestling, I will be officially calling time on my in-ring career in March 2027, once I reach that 17-year milestone.”

Anoaʻi reflected on the relationships and experiences wrestling has given him throughout his career while thanking those who have supported him along the way. “This journey has given me memories, friendships, battles, victories, losses, and experiences that I’ll carry with me for the rest of my life. I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who has supported me, believed in me, shared a locker room with me, and helped me along the way.”

He then explained why he believes the time is right to shift his priorities toward his family. “For so many years, wrestling has taken up my weekends, my time, and countless moments away from the people I love most. I’ve reached a point where I want to dedicate that time to my wife and my kids and be there for the moments that matter most.”

A member of the legendary Anoaʻi wrestling family, Lance also expressed his pride in what his relatives continue to accomplish in the industry and made it clear that his retirement from active competition will not change his support for them. “I also want to say how proud I am of my family and everything they continue to do in this business. I love what they’re building, I love being part of it in any way I can, and I will always support them 100 percent in everything they do going forward.”

Anoaʻi acknowledged the difficulty of leaving behind something that has been such a significant part of his life for nearly two decades. “Walking away from something you’ve dedicated nearly 17 years of your life to isn’t easy. Wrestling will always be a part of who I am, and I’ll always love this business.”

He closed his announcement by thanking professional wrestling while emphasizing that fans will still have several more months to see him compete before his planned retirement. “Thank you, wrestling, for everything you’ve given me. 17 years. One hell of a ride. And in March 2027, it’s time for family. This isn’t goodbye just yet though. We still have a few months to go.”