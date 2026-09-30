Independent Wrestling Veteran SoCal Crazy Dies At 47

Independent wrestling veteran SoCal Crazy, real name Nestor Bustos, has passed away at the age of 47 following a battle with colon cancer.

News of Bustos’ passing began circulating on Wednesday, September 30. He had been battling colon cancer since being diagnosed in 2022.

SoCal Pro Wrestling confirmed his passing in a statement on Facebook, revealing that Bustos was surrounded by family and loved ones.

“Everyone here at SoCal Pro Wrestling is devastated to announce the passing of long time wrestler, trainer and most importantly he was our friend, SoCal Crazy,” the promotion wrote. “He was surrounded by family and loved ones since yesterday and fought to the very end.”

The promotion added:

“We want to send out condolences to all of his friends, family and fans… We’ll post more soon!”

Bustos was a longtime fixture of the Southern California independent wrestling scene, sharing the ring with names including B-Boy, Peter Avalon, Scorpio Sky and Tommy Wilson throughout his career.

He became particularly associated with promotions including Empire Wrestling Federation, SoCal Pro Wrestling and Alternative Wrestling Show.

Despite being diagnosed with colon cancer in 2022, Bustos continued wrestling and competed in nearly 50 matches following his diagnosis.

His final match took place for SoCal Pro Wrestling in June, when he teamed with El Mexica against The Lucha Kings (Bamboo and El Rey).

A GoFundMe remains active to support Bustos’ wife, Khai Karma, who is currently battling an autoimmune disease.

PWMania.com extends its condolences to Bustos’ family, friends and fans.