Alexa Bliss To Release New Song With Husband Ryan Cabrera

WWE star Alexa Bliss and her husband, musician Ryan Cabrera, recently announced on Instagram that they will be releasing a new song early next month. Titled “I’m Just Drunk (Lexi’s Texts),” the song is set to be released on Friday, October 9th. It features vocals from both Bliss and Cabrera, and a pre-save link is available here.

The announcement reads, “Gonna have a lot of fun with this one!! Make sure ya PRE-SAVE & SHARE “I’m Just Drunk (Lexi’s texts)” NOW – LINK IN BIO!!!”

Bliss and Cabrera have been together since 2019 and were married in April 2022.