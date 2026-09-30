Wednesday, September 30, 2026
Facebook Instagram X Youtube

Alexa Bliss To Release New Song With Husband Ryan Cabrera

By
James Hetfield
-
Ryan Cabrera and Alexa Bliss
Ryan Cabrera and Alexa Bliss

WWE star Alexa Bliss and her husband, musician Ryan Cabrera, recently announced on Instagram that they will be releasing a new song early next month. Titled “I’m Just Drunk (Lexi’s Texts),” the song is set to be released on Friday, October 9th. It features vocals from both Bliss and Cabrera, and a pre-save link is available here.

The announcement reads, “Gonna have a lot of fun with this one!! Make sure ya PRE-SAVE & SHARE “I’m Just Drunk (Lexi’s texts)” NOW – LINK IN BIO!!!”

Bliss and Cabrera have been together since 2019 and were married in April 2022.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ryan Cabrera (@ryancabrera)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

PWMania
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram X Youtube
© 2025 PWMania.com. All Rights Reserved