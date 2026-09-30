Raja Jackson Released From Jail Following Sentence Over Syko Stu Attack

Raja Jackson, the son of MMA legend Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, has been released from jail following his sentence stemming from the August 2025 KNOKX Pro Wrestling incident involving independent wrestler Stewart “Syko Stu” Smith.

Jackson was sentenced to 90 days in jail in July after pleading no contest to felony battery with serious bodily injury as part of a plea agreement. He was also ordered to pay Smith $81,703.38 in restitution and serve two years of probation.

The case stemmed from a widely circulated incident at a KNOKX Pro event in which Jackson entered the ring and legitimately attacked Smith. Jackson took Smith to the mat and repeatedly punched him while he was unconscious before other wrestlers and security intervened.

The attack followed an altercation between Jackson and Smith earlier that day. Video from the incident showed Smith striking Jackson and crushing a beer can against his head. The two were subsequently shown apologizing to each other and shaking hands.

Jackson later claimed during a livestream that he had been instructed to interfere in Smith’s match as part of the show, but indicated that he intended to legitimately strike Smith once he entered the ring. Streaming platform KICK subsequently banned Jackson.

Smith was hospitalized following the attack and later announced his retirement from professional wrestling.

Rampage Jackson later described what happened as a wrestling angle that went wrong.

The incident also had consequences for KNOKX Pro, with WWE removing the promotion from its WWE ID developmental program in the aftermath.