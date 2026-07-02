Pro Wrestling Wave Itabashi Surprise Results – July 2, 2026

Tag Team Match

Sumire Natsu & Zones defeated Yuko Sakurai & Saki via Shining Wizard on Sakurai (11:04)

Triple Threat Elizabeth Block Match Of The 2026 Catch The Wave

Mochi Natsumi (6) defeated Kaori Yoneyama (6) & Miyako Matsumoto (6) via Double Pinfall (3:58)

1st Place Surge Block Match Of The 2026 Catch The Wave

Yuuri defeated Honoka via Pinfall (11:38)

1st Place Breaker Block Match Of The 2026 Catch The Wave

Mirai defeated Cohaku via Tiori (10:06)

Swell Block Match Of The 2026 Catch The Wave

Kakeru Sekiguchi (9) defeated Maika Ozaki (8) via Armbar (8:15)

6 Woman Tag Team Match

Rina Amikura, Haruka Umesaki & Cherry defeated Itsuki Aoki, Yumi Ohka & Saran (18:08)