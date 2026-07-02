Pro Wrestling Wave Itabashi Surprise Results – July 2, 2026
Tag Team Match
Sumire Natsu & Zones defeated Yuko Sakurai & Saki via Shining Wizard on Sakurai (11:04)
Triple Threat Elizabeth Block Match Of The 2026 Catch The Wave
Mochi Natsumi (6) defeated Kaori Yoneyama (6) & Miyako Matsumoto (6) via Double Pinfall (3:58)
1st Place Surge Block Match Of The 2026 Catch The Wave
Yuuri defeated Honoka via Pinfall (11:38)
1st Place Breaker Block Match Of The 2026 Catch The Wave
Mirai defeated Cohaku via Tiori (10:06)
Swell Block Match Of The 2026 Catch The Wave
Kakeru Sekiguchi (9) defeated Maika Ozaki (8) via Armbar (8:15)
6 Woman Tag Team Match
Rina Amikura, Haruka Umesaki & Cherry defeated Itsuki Aoki, Yumi Ohka & Saran (18:08)