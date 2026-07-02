Friday, July 3, 2026
Facebook Instagram X Youtube

Pro Wrestling Wave Itabashi Surprise Results – July 2, 2026

By
Ethan Black
-
Pro Wrestling Wave Itabashi Surprise
Pro Wrestling Wave Itabashi Surprise

Pro Wrestling Wave Itabashi Surprise Results – July 2, 2026

Tag Team Match
Sumire Natsu & Zones defeated Yuko Sakurai & Saki via Shining Wizard on Sakurai (11:04)

Triple Threat Elizabeth Block Match Of The 2026 Catch The Wave
Mochi Natsumi (6) defeated Kaori Yoneyama (6) & Miyako Matsumoto (6) via Double Pinfall (3:58)

1st Place Surge Block Match Of The 2026 Catch The Wave
Yuuri defeated Honoka via Pinfall (11:38)

1st Place Breaker Block Match Of The 2026 Catch The Wave
Mirai defeated Cohaku via Tiori (10:06)

Swell Block Match Of The 2026 Catch The Wave
Kakeru Sekiguchi (9) defeated Maika Ozaki (8) via Armbar (8:15)

6 Woman Tag Team Match
Rina Amikura, Haruka Umesaki & Cherry defeated Itsuki Aoki, Yumi Ohka & Saran (18:08)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

PWMania
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram X Youtube
© 2025 PWMania.com. All Rights Reserved