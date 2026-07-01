Update On 2 Cold Scorpio Criminal Case

PWMania.com previously reported that wrestling legend 2 Cold Scorpio, known for his time in WWE, WCW, and ECW, was arrested in June 2024 for allegedly stabbing a man during a fight at a gas station where he was working as a security guard. He has been charged with first-degree assault, among other offenses.

According to PWInsider.com, a pre-trial hearing is scheduled for July 23rd, with the trial set to begin on August 3rd. The trial was originally slated for last June but was postponed until November. It faced further delays after prosecutors requested additional time to interview the individual who filmed footage of the incident.

Scorpio, whose real name is Charles Scaggs, informed police that he was working as a security guard at Love’s Travel Stop in Kansas City, Missouri. He stated that he confronted a man for lighting a cigarette inside the building. The man became upset and questioned Scorpio about what he intended to do about it. They then exited the building, leading to a physical altercation.

Scorpio reported that he pulled a knife from his pocket and stabbed the man in self-defense, claiming he inflicted a few more stabs during the ongoing confrontation. When police arrived, they found the other man on the ground, bleeding from his head, chest, legs, abdomen, and buttocks. The man told the police that he did not light the cigarette inside the store, though he acknowledged he might have neglected to fully extinguish it before entering.

Both charges against Scorpio are felonies. He is a former four-time ECW World TV Champion, ECW World Tag Team Champion, and WCW World Tag Team Champion. Additionally, he was inducted into the Hardcore Hall of Fame in 2014.