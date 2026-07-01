WWE NXT Results – June 30, 2026

WWE Performance Center – Winter Park, Florida

Commentary: Vic Joseph & Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Kendal Grey Championship Celebration

The new NXT Women’s Champion Kendal Grey opened the show with an emotional address following her title victory at The Great American Bash. Grey admitted public speaking still makes her nervous, reflecting on her struggles with self-doubt since arriving in NXT despite dominating amateur wrestling and WWE EVOLVE.

Grey said she finally proved to herself that she belongs as champion and vowed to elevate the women’s division by competing at her own pace rather than trying to fit anyone else’s image of what a champion should look like.

Wren Sinclair interrupted carrying a celebration cake, congratulating Grey on both women leaving The Great American Bash with championship gold. Their celebration was short-lived, however, as Kelani Jordan interrupted to complain about being overlooked for the NXT Women’s Championship.

Before things escalated, Tatum Paxley stormed in from the crowd and attacked Jordan, sending the two brawling backstage while Grey and Sinclair casually celebrated in the ring with cake.

Backstage Developments

Earlier in the night, Keanu Carver brutally attacked El Hijo del Vikingo backstage, forcing Robert Stone to cancel Vikingo’s scheduled AAA Latin American Championship defense.

Izzi Dame complained about Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair both holding championships before Zaria mocked The Culling’s recent struggles.

Kelani Jordan later demanded justice from Robert Stone following Paxley’s attack. Stone instead booked Jordan against Paxley in the night’s main event before also announcing Keanu Carver would face EK Prosper later in the evening.

WWE NXT Tag Team Championship

The Vanity Project (c) vs. El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. & Galeno

AAA stars El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. and Galeno brought the fight to the champions early, thrilling the crowd with tandem offense and several close calls. Galeno’s strength repeatedly overwhelmed Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor, while Wagner dazzled with his trademark aerial attacks.

Despite the challengers controlling much of the latter stages, outside interference from Jackson Drake shifted the momentum. Vanity Project capitalized with their Flying Double Foot Stomp/Side Russian Leg Sweep combination to escape with another successful title defense.

Winners and Still WWE NXT Tag Team Champions: The Vanity Project

Backstage

Following the match, Robert Stone announced next week’s Fatal Four-Way Match to determine new No. 1 contenders for the NXT Tag Team Championship after multiple teams—including The Birthright, OTM, DarkState, Sean Legacy & Dorian Van Dux, and Noam Dar & Romeo Moreno—made their cases.

Singles Match

Mason Rook vs. Jackson Drake

Mason Rook looked dominant throughout much of the contest, repeatedly overwhelming Jackson Drake with his power offense. Midway through the match, Booker T even received a FaceTime call from Kam Hendrix, who announced his return was imminent and promised unfinished business with Rook.

Despite Rook’s control, The Vanity Project once again proved the difference. After Myka Lockwood distracted the referee, Drake connected with an assisted Backstabber to steal the victory.

Rook got some revenge after the bell, laying out Baylor and Smokes before standing tall.

Winner: Jackson Drake

Backstage

EK Prosper received encouragement from Tate Wilder ahead of his grudge match with Keanu Carver.

Meanwhile, Kali Armstrong demanded championship opportunities from Robert Stone, making it clear she had her sights set on Kendal Grey.

Singles Match

Keanu Carver vs. EK Prosper

Prosper exploded out of the gates with high-flying offense, but Carver slowed things down using his size and strength to dominate long stretches of the match.

After surviving multiple release German suplexes and punishing submissions, Prosper mounted a comeback. Tank Ledger secretly aided Prosper by throwing Carver through the ringside barricade behind the referee’s back, allowing Prosper to capitalize with a moonsault for the victory.

Winner: EK Prosper

More Backstage News

Robert Stone later announced that next week’s show would feature a Fatal Four-Way Match between Izzi Dame, Lizzy Rain, Thea Hail and Layla Diggs to determine the next challenger for the NXT Women’s North American Championship.

Natalya also lobbied for an NXT Women’s Championship opportunity, leading Stone to make next week’s title match official: Kendal Grey vs. Natalya.

Singles Match

Jaida Parker vs. Karmen Petrovic

Karmen Petrovic attempted to use outside distractions from Natalya, Nikkita Lyons and Layla Diggs to gain an advantage, but Jaida Parker refused to be rattled.

Despite repeated interference, Parker battled through the numbers game before planting Petrovic with Deja Vu to secure the victory.

Winner: Jaida Parker

Backstage

Shiloh Hill encouraged Tatum Paxley following her recent title loss, with the pair bonding over embracing the darker sides of their personalities when necessary.

Niko Vance interrupted, boasting that The Culling had become stronger after removing Paxley and Shawn Spears, prompting Hill to warn him about disrespecting Tatum.

Sean Legacy later tracked down Dorian Van Dux, reminding his distracted partner that next week’s Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match represented a huge opportunity.

Myles Borne and Tavion Heights also shared a respectful conversation following their North American Championship match at The Great American Bash, seemingly repairing their friendship.

Tony D’Angelo Addresses the NXT Universe

Still sporting injuries from his brutal title defense, Tony D’Angelo reflected on nearly losing his eyesight after his war with NARAKU. The NXT Champion revealed he had signed medical waivers simply to compete at The Great American Bash and insisted he’d gladly risk everything again to remain champion.

As D’Angelo made his way backstage, Kendal Grey greeted him with a fist bump—only for NARAKU to ambush D’Angelo from behind with a steel chair before planting him with Everything Is EVIL.

Main Event

Kelani Jordan vs. Tatum Paxley

With Kendal Grey joining commentary, Kelani Jordan focused her attack on Paxley’s injured leg while repeatedly mocking her opponent.

Paxley battled back with German suplexes, submissions and several close near falls, but outside events once again played a role as Kali Armstrong attacked Grey at ringside, creating additional chaos.

The closing stretch saw both women trade counters before Jordan escaped Cemetery Drive, attacked Paxley’s injured leg again and delivered the Reverse Olympic Slam followed by a Split-Legged Moonsault to earn the victory.

After the match, Nikki Blackheart made a shocking appearance, attacking Paxley from behind before leaving her laid out with a Torture Rack as NXT went off the air.

Winner: Kelani Jordan