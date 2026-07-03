EVE Beers, Brawls & Burlesque Results – July 3, 2026
EVE Title Triple Threat Match
Session Moth Martina (c) defeated Lucy Sky & Aliss Ink (9:08) (STILL CHAMPION!!!!)
EVE Tag Team Titles #1 Contenders Match
NyteSkye (Violet Nyte & Skye Smitson) defeated LALLIE (Hollie Barlow & Lana Austin) (3:25)
Skye Blue defeated Emersyn Jayne (18:27)
Alexxis Falcon defeated Aluna (9:04)
EVE Tag Team Titles Match
French Art (Cory Zero & JGU) (c) vs. The Show Stoppers (Maddy Morgan & Melissa Fierce) ends in a Time Limit Draw (20:00) (French Art retains)
International Title #1 Contenders Match
Kay Lee Ray defeated Rhio (18:34)