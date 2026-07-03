Saturday, July 4, 2026
Facebook Instagram X Youtube

EVE Beers, Brawls & Burlesque Results – July 3, 2026

By
Ethan Black
-
EVE Beers, Brawls & Burlesque
EVE Beers, Brawls & Burlesque

EVE Beers, Brawls & Burlesque Results – July 3, 2026

EVE Title Triple Threat Match
Session Moth Martina (c) defeated Lucy Sky & Aliss Ink (9:08) (STILL CHAMPION!!!!)

EVE Tag Team Titles #1 Contenders Match
NyteSkye (Violet Nyte & Skye Smitson) defeated LALLIE (Hollie Barlow & Lana Austin) (3:25)

Skye Blue defeated Emersyn Jayne (18:27)

Alexxis Falcon defeated Aluna (9:04)

EVE Tag Team Titles Match
French Art (Cory Zero & JGU) (c) vs. The Show Stoppers (Maddy Morgan & Melissa Fierce) ends in a Time Limit Draw (20:00) (French Art retains)

International Title #1 Contenders Match
Kay Lee Ray defeated Rhio (18:34)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

PWMania
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram X Youtube
© 2025 PWMania.com. All Rights Reserved