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ROH TV Results – July 3, 2026

By
Ethan Black
-
ROH TV
ROH TV

ROH TV Results – July 3, 2026

Hook defeated Nick Comoroto

6 Man Tag Team Match
The Premier Athletes (Ariya Daivari & Tony Nese) & Beef defeated Keagan Garland, Aaron Dallas & LJ Cleary

Tag Team Match
Maya World & Hyan defeated Robyn Renegade & Trish Adora

Action Andretti defeated Alex Reynolds

Anthony Ogogo defeated Kiran Grey

Zayda Steel defeated Cassie Lee

ROH World Tag Team Titles Match
El Sky Team (Mascara Dorada & Mistico) defeated La Faccion Ingobernable (Sammy Guevara & The Beast Mortos) (c) (NEW CHAMPIONS!!!!)

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