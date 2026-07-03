ROH TV Results – July 3, 2026
Hook defeated Nick Comoroto
6 Man Tag Team Match
The Premier Athletes (Ariya Daivari & Tony Nese) & Beef defeated Keagan Garland, Aaron Dallas & LJ Cleary
Tag Team Match
Maya World & Hyan defeated Robyn Renegade & Trish Adora
Action Andretti defeated Alex Reynolds
Anthony Ogogo defeated Kiran Grey
Zayda Steel defeated Cassie Lee
ROH World Tag Team Titles Match
El Sky Team (Mascara Dorada & Mistico) defeated La Faccion Ingobernable (Sammy Guevara & The Beast Mortos) (c) (NEW CHAMPIONS!!!!)