Update On KiLynn King’s TNA Status

Former iMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Champion KiLynn King has not appeared on TNA programming for nearly three years, leading fans to question her status with the company.

King’s last match for TNA took place during the iMPACT taping on October 22, 2023, where she teamed up with Steve Maclin to face Bully Ray and Jordynne Grace, resulting in a loss. Two months later, she sustained a knee injury at an indie event. In April 2025, she announced that she suffered another injury during her rehabilitation for her knee.

During her extended hiatus from the company, a fan inquired about King’s contractual status with TNA Wrestling during the latest edition of the Fightful Select Answers Q&A. Sean Ross Sapp responded that King is still under contract with TNA, despite her inactivity. While there is currently no indication of when she will return to the ring, Sapp recently shared workout updates on social media.

King debuted in TNA Wrestling in December 2022 and subsequently formed an alliance with Taylor Wilde, known as The Coven. In March 2023, the duo defeated Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie to capture the iMPACT World Tag Team Championship.