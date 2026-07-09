Jeff Hardy To Challenge Nic Nemeth For TNA World Title

TNA Wrestling has announced that the reigning TNA World Champion, Nic Nemeth, will defend his title against former TNA World Champion Jeff Hardy on the live edition of iMPACT, airing on AMC on July 30th.

This match will mark the first-ever singles contest between Nemeth and Hardy, where the TNA World Championship is on the line. The two previously faced each other in a singles match on May 15, 2025, which was their first one-on-one encounter in 16 years.

Hardy is a former three-time TNA World Champion and currently holds the TNA World Tag Team Titles alongside his brother, Matt Hardy. Nemeth reclaimed the championship from Mike Santana at TNA Slammiversary last month.

The title match will take place at the Liacouras Center on Temple University’s campus in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.