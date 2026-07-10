Why Mike Tenay Was Absent From Dark Side Of The Ring’s TNA Series

The first two episodes of a three-part series on pro wrestling legend Jeff Jarrett and TNA kicked off Season Seven of the “Dark Side of the Ring” series on Tuesday. These episodes featured interviews with Jarrett, Jim Cornette, Vince Russo, Karen Jarrett, D’Lo Brown, Scott D’Amore, and several other significant figures associated with TNA. However, Dixie Carter and Mike Tenay were notably absent.

In the episodes, it was noted that Dixie Carter did not respond to requests for an interview, while there was no mention of Mike Tenay’s reasons for not participating.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Tenay chose not to be involved in the series. The reasons behind Tenay’s decision remain unclear, and he will also not appear in next week’s episode, which will conclude the three-part story arc about TNA and Jarrett.

Mike Tenay was the voice of TNA Wrestling from its inception until his retirement from the wrestling business in 2016. He and the late Don West were inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame in 2023.