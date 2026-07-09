Nic Nemeth Explains Why His Long-Term Health Matters More Than Dream Matches

TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth says he has a greater appreciation than ever for how difficult it is for professional wrestlers to step away from the ring.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Nemeth reflected on the mental and physical challenges of knowing when it’s time to retire, using Kenny Omega’s injury struggles as an example of the difficult decisions performers often face.

“My body is hurting, and my health for the next 50 years is much more important than one more year of some dream matches,” Nemeth said. “No matter how much in your head you think that’s the case, you have to deal with all these different things.”

Nemeth also shared an observation from his time in WWE, recalling how many legendary performers still hoped for one more opportunity despite already having Hall of Fame careers. “You get four people who are legends who you’ve looked up to, and you watch for years, but they’re in their 70s, and they’re lining up to talk to Vince,” Nemeth said.

“Not to say hi to Vince. They’re looking for a push. For a chance to fight for the title. And you’re like, are you kidding me? What is wrong with these guys?”

Now 45 years old, Nemeth admitted he finally understands that mindset. “Now me, not at 70, at 45, I’m going, oh right, I will not go quietly into that night either, damn it,” Nemeth said. “I don’t ever want to stop being awesome at this and stealing the show. I don’t ever, ever want to stop.”