Thursday, July 9, 2026
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TNA Wrestling Re-Signs Daria Rae

By
Phil Johnson
-
Daria Rae (Sonya Deville)
Daria Rae (Sonya Deville) | TNA

TNA Wrestling has announced that Director of Operations Daria Rae has signed a new contract with the company.

The news was confirmed by TNA on Wednesday after it was first reported by Fightful.

Rae has become a prominent on-screen authority figure since making her surprise debut on the premiere episode of TNA iMPACT! on AMC. Since then, she has frequently clashed with TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella while serving as one of the promotion’s key authority figures.

Earlier this year, Rae spoke about why she enjoys being part of TNA during an interview with The Sportster.

“There is more passion, heart, soul and pure talent in this company than I think, arguably, anywhere else in sports entertainment today.”

TNA also used the announcement to promote its upcoming events, including Lockdown on Sunday, August 23, from the Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, where every match will take place inside a steel cage.

The promotion will also hold two live events at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia on July 30 and July 31.

Tickets for all upcoming TNA events are available through the company’s official website.

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