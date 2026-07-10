Friday, July 10, 2026
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AEW Unveils Limited-Edition Will Ospreay Figure

By
James Hetfield
-
Will Ospreay in AEW
Will Ospreay | AEW

AEW toy manufacturer Jazwares has announced that their exclusive release for the 2026 San Diego Comic-Con International (SDCC) will be a limited-edition Will Ospreay figure. This figure features his attire from AEW Full Gear 2024 and comes with a premium redeco and new soft goods accessories designed specifically for wrestling collectors.

The figure will be available at the Jazwares booth (Booth #3513) during SDCC, priced at $60.

This announcement follows a statement made earlier this year in May, where AEW President and CEO Tony Khan was questioned about the status of AEW’s toy licensing agreement with Jazwares. Khan suggested that a change might be on the horizon, remarking, “I do think it’s possible there could be a change, and that could potentially be a positive change for AEW and the fans.”

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