AEW Unveils Limited-Edition Will Ospreay Figure

AEW toy manufacturer Jazwares has announced that their exclusive release for the 2026 San Diego Comic-Con International (SDCC) will be a limited-edition Will Ospreay figure. This figure features his attire from AEW Full Gear 2024 and comes with a premium redeco and new soft goods accessories designed specifically for wrestling collectors.

The figure will be available at the Jazwares booth (Booth #3513) during SDCC, priced at $60.

This announcement follows a statement made earlier this year in May, where AEW President and CEO Tony Khan was questioned about the status of AEW’s toy licensing agreement with Jazwares. Khan suggested that a change might be on the horizon, remarking, “I do think it’s possible there could be a change, and that could potentially be a positive change for AEW and the fans.”

This year’s #SDCC exclusive from @Jazwares is Will Ospreay! Who is going to be on the lookout when the Aerial Assassin officially drops?#ScratchThatFigureItch pic.twitter.com/V7W0JEfASd — Major Wrestling Figure Podcast (@MajorWFPod) July 7, 2026

Jazwares All Elite Wrestling Will Ospreay Figure (#SDCC 2026 Exclusive) https://t.co/fXxQPuAdPE pic.twitter.com/jcXm5W1xgm — Toy News International (@ToyNewsInterna1) July 7, 2026