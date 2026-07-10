Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (7/15/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite, which will take place at the MGM Music Hall in Boston, Massachusetts.

Dynamite will air at its regular time, 8 PM ET, on TBS and HBO Max.

One of the matches announced so far is a singles match between Andrade El Idolo and Jake Doyle from the Don Callis Family.

This matchup comes after El Idolo interrupted a Don Callis Family celebration during Wednesday’s Dynamite, following Kyle Fletcher’s victory over Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW International Championship. El Idolo then challenged for Mark Davis’ AEW National Championship, but Callis informed him that he would have to defeat Doyle first before receiving a title shot.

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of AEW Dynamite results.