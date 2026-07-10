Mark Henry On The Rock Potentially Owning WWE, Roman Reigns vs. The Rock, Oba Femi

PWMania.com recently conducted an exclusive interview with WWE Hall of Famer and former World Heavyweight Champion Mark Henry, who shared his thoughts on several of the biggest topics in professional wrestling today.

During the interview, Henry discussed the possibility of The Rock one day having an ownership role in WWE, offered advice for rising powerhouse Oba Femi, and explained why he still believes Roman Reigns vs. The Rock would rank among the biggest matches in wrestling history.

PWMania.com: D’Lo Brown recently suggested that he could envision Seven Bucks Productions ultimately becoming involved in acquiring WWE, with The Rock potentially having a significant ownership role. What are your thoughts on that possibility?

Mark Henry: “I think that it would be awesome. To see a wrestler that we shared the locker room with be one of the heads, if not the head, of the ownership group that owns a pro wrestling company would be amazing.”

“But that also would be saying that you don’t like TKO running it, that you don’t want nobody else to run it, that you want The Rock to run it and I don’t know if that’s feasible. As good as The Rock is as a talent, it doesn’t make him the best coach. Look at Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Larry Bird – three of the best NBA basketball players of all time. All of them had losing records as coaches. When you step into a different role, you must have a certain temperament and expectation for the talent and where you want that talent to go, as opposed to, ‘Hey, The Rock did it, do better than him’. That just doesn’t make sense.”

PWMania.com: You’ve competed against some of the greatest powerhouses in wrestling history. Oba Femi has drawn comparisons to your style. What advice would you give him to ensure he reaches his full potential and enjoys a Hall of Fame career?

Mark Henry: “I would say that Oba Femi has to be very cautious about getting caught up with too many people. He has to be very cautious about not overextending himself, because sometimes absence makes the heart grow fonder. You don’t have to be involved in everything to have a successful career.”

“You have to let the well fill up. Anybody that’s ever lived off well water, the last thing you want to do is drink the water at the bottom of the well. You want to let that water fill up, and you want to take water off the top, and you want to process that water, get it purified and clean. What I’m trying to say is that you want everything to be pure and clean, but that takes time.”

PWMania: Roman Reigns has evolved into one of WWE’s defining stars of this generation. Do you still believe a match against The Rock is WWE’s biggest possible attraction, and do you think it will eventually happen?

Mark Henry: “I hope so. I’ve been begging for it for 5 years now and it still hasn’t happened.”

“I think that will be the biggest wrestling attraction in the world that people want to see that we haven’t seen yet. It would be up there as one of the biggest fights in wrestling history. It would be up there with Rock vs Hogan. The Rock has been in a lot of those kinds of matches. He gets around when it comes to the historical fights. There’s been Rock and Hogan, Rock and Austin, Rock and Undertaker. If this trend carries on, we’ll probably get Rock and Roman and that would be one hell of a fight.”

PWMania would like to thank Mark Henry for taking the time to answer our questions, and casino.org/us for coordinating the interview opportunity.