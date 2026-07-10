What Kenny Omega’s Title Win Said About AEW

Just two days after CM Punk beat Sami Zayn to claim the WWE title in his surprise return to the company after a three-month hiatus, Kenny Omega defeated Maxwell Jacob Friedman to win the All Elite Wrestling world championship on the Beach Break edition of Dynamite. No, I don’t think one decision impacted the other, but the overall direction of the Dynamite was puzzling, specifically because the Redemption pay-per-view, another addition to the All Elite PPV line-up, is two weeks away. As of this writing, there’s only one match confirmed for the event, the Thekla vs. Willow Nightingale contest for the AEW Women’s championship, which was set up when Nightingale returned from injury to win a match on Wednesday to earn a title shot at the pay-per-view.

Aside from just two weeks for Tony Khan to announce and promote a card that he will try to sell for $50 on July 26th, the other issue, and maybe this is actually the bigger problem, is that Tony used a lot of potential PPV matches on free television this week, seemingly because this episode of Dynamite had a specific title. It can’t be understated how important it is, especially in the modern era, to have enough meat on the bone to justify those PPV orders. Yes, I understand that there’s a diehard demographic of AEW fans that will order every pay-per-view simply because of the name All Elite Wrestling, but shouldn’t the goal to be expand beyond the core group of fans? It might sound trivial, but with the ongoing conflict with Iran and the continued economic uncertainty, it could be a much tougher sell to viewers outside of that core audience to attempt to increase PPV numbers. At the same time, we’ve seen on many occasions that money is no object to Tony Khan, and profit isn’t the main goal so maybe the situation is moot.

Still, when you look at the featured matches on Beach Break, there’s a case to be made for all three of them to have been saved for the pay-per-view in Montreal at the end of the month. Furthermore, with those cards just played, what in the wide world of sports will Tony put on pay-per-view?

While I understand why Chris Jericho had to take time away from the organization to allow the oversaturation of Jericho to subside and give himself a fresh start, I’m honestly not sure there’s much of a demand to see him do anything else in the promotion. That’s actually not a knock, either. In fact, it’s quite the opposite, as Jericho has done more or less everything in both WWE and AEW. As far as reinventing himself, he’s in a league of his own and has a very unique legacy. But, at some point, there’s not any new territory to cover, which speaks to the legendary career that he had. At 55, what is there really left for him to do? He seems to be relatively healthy, especially for someone that wrestled most of the last 35 years. I could be wrong, but as far as an in-ring performer, Chris Jericho checked all the boxes so at this point, anything else somewhat repetitive.

Along with that, I don’t think the feud with Tommaso Ciampa justified the weapons and the blood in the match on Wednesday. The angle was a mid-card act at best, and there wasn’t enough cache or intensity for it to be a blood feud so to speak. Don’t get me wrong, the effort was there, but it looked like they were trying to shoehorn this angle into a scenario that just didn’t connect with the circumstances around it. Regardless, Chris Jericho wrestling on pay-per-view, particular at his age when it’s obvious that he has a limited number of matches left, would’ve been more useful than putting it on television, particularly since Jericho put Ciampa over.

Kyle Fletcher beat Konosuke Takeshita for the International championship. Given the laundry list of belts, the title doesn’t really do much for Fletcher, but the victory definitely puts a spotlight on him, which is the bigger upside. This was a tremendous bout, it was hard-hitting, fast-paced and represented the All Elite brand very well. Granted, it might’ve been too risky, specifically for television, but positive or negative, that just goes along with the territory of the product. That being said, this was undoubtedly a pay-per-view quality match that was put on free television, going as far as to give it enough time to develop a level of back and fourth drama before the conclusion. It’s well-known that Takeshita also has a New Japan contract and the G1 Climax tournament starts next week in Chicago, running through the middle of August. If Takeshita absolutely has to be in Japan for the G1 on July 26th then it makes sense that the Fletcher contest was booked for television so that he could drop the belt before he went back to Japan for a month, but if it was possible, this bout could’ve been a solid addition to the Redemption line-up.

There might’ve been a valid reason for Fletcher/Takeshita to be broadcasted on Beach Break, but I’m honestly completely flabbergasted as to why Canadian grappler Kenny Omega beat MJF for the world championship in Clearwater instead of Montreal. It seems like it makes too much sense not to book the switch in Omega’s home country. The reason being, taking into account the type of heel MJF is, it’s possible that they could’ve built enough drama in the main event spot to get the audience to believe that it was possible that MJF could escape with the belt to be the spoiler for the hometown win. It would’ve been an even more believable scenario because many assumed that it would be Will Ospreay vs. MJF at Wembley Stadium since it’s another easy story to tell with a hometown hero against the vile villain,

The problem with the decision for Omega to take the title on television, at least on the surface, is two-fold. Most importantly, anything, outside of a possible rematch with MJF, that Tony books for the world title match at Redemption is going to be a thrown together segment. There isn’t enough time for Khan to manufacture a compelling title bout that isn’t one-dimensional in two weeks. I could be wrong, but it seems like Tony traded an easy main event on pay-per-view for a hotshot segment on free television. The other issue is the spin that this puts on the previously mentioned Wembley card. From a drama perspective, taking the most over baby face, in this case Will Ospreay in his hometown, and pairing him against the most hated heel in the company of MJF, is a winning combination. Sometimes, the easiest answer is still the right answer. As of now, AEW is promoting Ospreay vs. Omega for the championship in England. We’ve seen that match before, both in Japan and the United States, and it was absolutely tremendous. The quality of Omega/Ospreay isn’t debatable. However, is it the best match to book for the setting of Wembley Stadium? It looks like Tony wants to see how many stars Omega vs. Ospreay gets in a stadium setting rather than building the most dramatic storyline possible to maximize the moment of Ospreay winning the world championship in his hometown. If nothing else, it will be interesting to see what main event Tony booked for Montreal and how he will promote it less than two weeks before the pay-per-view.

Until next week

-Jim LaMotta

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