What’s The Status Of Sheamus?

A few months ago, there was the annual purge of talent from the WWE roster, those that were either directionless on the shows, projects that didn’t pan out, or longtime performers that had a contract that was deemed unworthy of their current value. In truth, as harsh as cuts are when someone loses their dream job and the financial security those goes with it, it’s simply a part of the business. The performers that got released in April originally got their opportunity to land a WWE contract because someone else was released before them to make room on the roster. As noted, sometimes getting fired is the best thing that can happen for a career because it allows wrestlers to start fresh elsewhere or reinvent themselves. Settling for the ability to collect a paycheck while you hang out in catering every week certainly isn’t the way to maximize their market value, which is why it’s important for wrestlers not to stay in that type of scenario too long before they get typecast as interchangeable third-tier performers that don’t translate elsewhere. Has anyone seen No Way Jose recently?

However, when the New Day, one of the most popular acts and beloved tag teams of the modern era, left the company, it sent a similar message that seems to be a trend since the WWE/UFC merger, nobody is safe from the corporate philosophy. Reportedly, The New Day, who were in a more secondary role at the time, but had the skills and the cache to be plugged into any situation where they would’ve been needed, were asked to restructure their contracts to take a significant pay cut to remain a part of WWE. That means that the billion dollar conglomerate wanted to change the terms of the deal that they had already agreed to just to pad the profit margin.

It doesn’t exactly create a sense of enthusiasm for fans to pay to follow the product when corporate greed is the biggest narrative around TKO.

According to Fightful Select, another WWE veteran is set to depart the company based on a lower contract offer to re-sign with the organization. Sheamus, a former WWE champion that racked up a lot of accolades over the past two decades under the WWE banner, is expected to leave the promotion when his contract expires relatively soon. Reportedly, Sheamus was offered a much lower number to sign an extension, but declined. With his current deal almost expired, instead of being released, the contract will be allowed to run out. If that’s the case then the duration of the remainder of the contract is less than 90 days, which would be the standard no-compete clause when someone is cut from the roster. If his agreement with the company is going to end in less than 90 days, the no-compete clause would be moot so allowing the contract to expire is the logical option.

Of course, you can cite his lengthy list of accomplishments since he debuted on the main roster in 2009 just two years after he inked a developmental deal. He won the WWE championship, the King Of The Ring, The Royal Rumble, and the tag team titles. Granted, some phases of his career were more successful than others, specifically based on when it looked like the writing team didn’t know what to do with him or his momentum stalled as an act on the shows, but as mentioned, when a guy is getting paid by the WWE for almost 20 years, there’s undoubtedly a value to his performance. Ironically, it wasn’t until more recent years, and maybe this had more to do with the evolution of the product in terms of the willingness to give the workers more time in the ring to get into second gear on bigger stages rather than the Vince McMahon philosophy of troupes from a previous generation, but Sheamus did the best in-ring work of his career at an older age. Sure, he’s not a high spot guy that is going to throw 38 super kicks and kick out 46 times as a substitute for compelling drama during the course of a contest, but the bottom line is, Sheamus can go bell-to-bell, which is what he became known for in the past few years.

Again, we can parse details on the peaks and valleys of his WWE tenure. He was pushed strong from the start, but that momentum waned over time. His King of The Ring victory actually left him in a position where he was less over than he was before that and the goofy outfit didn’t do him any favors either. He and Claudio worked well as a tag team, but it should be kept in mind that the duo were put together as a team because the office had nothing else for them to do. In a similar fashion, The League of Nations faction was short-lived and didn’t do anything to help anyone’s career. At a time when Vince continued the Roman Reigns baby face super push despite the fan rejection, Sheamus was given the belt solely for the purpose to lose it back to Roman with the thought that someone that was as interchangeable as Sheamus at the time would get Reigns over for beating him so that at least a star was champion again. It wasn’t heel heat, Sheamus was presented as the guy that nobody wanted to see because his status at that point was minimal, and it was another example of a character that Vince sacrificed in his quest to get Roman over strong as a baby face. That’s not meant as a knock on Sheamus, but rather to point out that his tenure with the company survived those less than ideal periods of his career when his stock was lower. If anything, it’s a nod to his talent since he completely rewrote the narrative of his career with a series of stellar matches in recent years.

Speaking of recent years, Sheamus has been out of action with a shoulder injury since November of last year. Before that he suffered a serious neck injury that required surgery in 2023 that put him on the sidelines for a year. At 48, Sheamus is at the latter portion of his in-ring career, and has spent nearly two of the past three years on the sidelines with serious injuries. From strictly a business perspective, there’s no reason for TKO to offer him a new contract at the same amount of cash that he was paid prior. A 48-year-old with a bad neck isn’t a wise investment to make a return on that contract in the future. That being said, of course there’s a valid argument that the performers that have worked for the company for such an extended period of time should be able to retire with a solid contract as a recognition of their contributions to the business, but that’s an old school troupe that doesn’t apply to the TKO corporation. How much of a raise did those TKO executives get last year?

As for Sheamus, he deserves a better conclusion to his career than his contract expiring while he’s still recovering from a shoulder injury so hopefully, there will be a Hall of Fame induction for him sometime within the next decade to give him the proper credit for his WWE run. When he’s healthy, there will be options for him to get in the ring again, but I’m not sure that he should. Given his history of injuries, particularly the neck injury from just a few years ago, if Sheamus is financially secure, it would probably be best for him to use his exit from the WWE as a retirement from the sport since he doesn’t have anything left to prove in his career.

Until next week

-Jim LaMotta

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