Friday, June 26, 2026
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How Cody Rhodes Could Lose His Title At WWE Night Of Champions

By
Bill Apter
-

Bill Apter joins Andy London of PWMania.com to preview WWE Night Of Champions 2026!

One of the most respected voices in professional wrestling journalism, Bill Apter, sits down with Andy London to discuss the biggest matches heading into WWE Night Of Champions 2026.

While they agreed on most of the card, the Undisputed WWE Championship match proved to be the biggest talking point.

During the preview, Apter explains how Cody Rhodes could lose his title, and breaks down the key matches heading into the premium live event. Watch the full video below:

Topics include:

  • How Cody Rhodes could lose at WWE Night Of Champions 2026
  • WWE Night Of Champions predictions
  • WWE storylines heading into the event
  • Bill Apter’s expert insight

WWE Night Of Champions 2026 Predictions

Match Bill Apter Andy London
Undisputed WWE Championship
Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Gunther vs. Sami Zayn		 Gunther (pins Sami Zayn) Cody Rhodes
King of the Ring Final
Jey Uso vs. Oba Femi		 Oba Femi Oba Femi
Queen of the Ring Final
IYO SKY vs. Liv Morgan		 Liv Morgan Liv Morgan
Steel Cage Match
Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker		 Bron Breakker Bron Breakker
United States Championship
Trick Williams (c) vs. Ricky Saints		 Trick Williams Trick Williams
Women’s United States Championship
Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill		 Jade Cargill Jade Cargill

Enjoyed the discussion? Be sure to like the video and subscribe to both PWMania and Bill Apter’s YouTube channels for more exclusive interviews, previews, and expert wrestling analysis.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more with Andy London and Bill Apter, along with the latest wrestling news, previews, and in-depth coverage from across the industry.

PWMania.com’s YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/@PWMTV

Bill Apter’s YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/user/1WrestlingVideo

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