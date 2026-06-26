How Cody Rhodes Could Lose His Title At WWE Night Of Champions

Bill Apter joins Andy London of PWMania.com to preview WWE Night Of Champions 2026!
One of the most respected voices in professional wrestling journalism, Bill Apter, sits down with Andy London to discuss the biggest matches heading into WWE Night Of Champions 2026.
While they agreed on most of the card, the Undisputed WWE Championship match proved to be the biggest talking point.
During the preview, Apter explains how Cody Rhodes could lose his title, and breaks down the key matches heading into the premium live event. Watch the full video below:
Topics include:
- How Cody Rhodes could lose at WWE Night Of Champions 2026
- WWE Night Of Champions predictions
- WWE storylines heading into the event
- Bill Apter’s expert insight
WWE Night Of Champions 2026 Predictions
|Match
|Bill Apter
|Andy London
|Undisputed WWE Championship
Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Gunther vs. Sami Zayn
|Gunther (pins Sami Zayn)
|Cody Rhodes
|King of the Ring Final
Jey Uso vs. Oba Femi
|Oba Femi
|Oba Femi
|Queen of the Ring Final
IYO SKY vs. Liv Morgan
|Liv Morgan
|Liv Morgan
|Steel Cage Match
Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker
|Bron Breakker
|Bron Breakker
|United States Championship
Trick Williams (c) vs. Ricky Saints
|Trick Williams
|Trick Williams
|Women’s United States Championship
Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill
|Jade Cargill
|Jade Cargill
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Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more with Andy London and Bill Apter, along with the latest wrestling news, previews, and in-depth coverage from across the industry.
PWMania.com’s YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/@PWMTV
Bill Apter’s YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/user/1WrestlingVideo