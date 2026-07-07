Throwback: The Brian Anthony Story

“Hold On” by Wilson Phillips was at the top of the charts, gas was $1.16 a gallon, Home Alone was a smash hit at the box office, and George H.W. Bush was in the White House.

The year was 1990, and a 17-year-old kid was thrown into the deep waters of the professional wrestling business, which was at the tail end of the era when the methods of the in-ring mayhem were still protected to some degree through a veil of secrecy to present the narrative of the sport as legitimate as possible. In short, professional wrestling schools were a relatively new concept, and outside of Larry Sharpe’s Monster Factory, known for breaking in a young Bam Bam Bigelow a few years earlier, it simply wasn’t something that was widely advertised. True to its secret heritage, you had to know someone that knew someone to be able to find a ring set up somewhere to literally learn the ropes.

Today, the majority of training schools have a “if your check clears, you can be a pro wrestler, too” mentality because trainers, reputable and otherwise, need students through the door to keep the lights on. That simply wasn’t the case more than three decades ago, a time when sending a VHS tape and some photos in the mail was the primary way to try to get an opportunity somewhere.

Thankfully, that sheepish 17-year-old that was just trying to stay out of the way as a manager at the time has tried to stay ahead of the curve in the modern age of technology. But, still, all these years later as a 35-year veteran of the sport, Brain Anthony remains a throwback.

“I graduated in June 1990 and had my first match in September. My original trainer was Shawn Patrick. At the time, I had been already been working when I was discovered by Dominic. I had gotten booked on a show by Dr. Sam Siegel. The match was myself and TC Reynolds against Lord Zoltan and Sabu. Dominic happened to be on the show. After the match, he approached Dr. Seigel and asked if it would be okay if he trained me. ‘I can do something with that kid’ were his words. Of course, I was super pumped, it was truly an honor,” Brian commented.

TC Reynolds, the late Tom Buzanoski outside of the ring, was a staple of the tri-state area for decades. Lord Zoltan’s tenure stretches back to the mid-70s and he shared a ring with names like Andre The Giant and Paul Orndorff at the WWF’s famous Allentown TV tapings. Sabu’s wild and revolutionary career speaks for itself. Clearly, the rookie was going to standout in this tag team contest, but he didn’t look out of place. In fact, it was his potential that caught the eye of the previously mentioned Dominic.

The place that the youngster was invited to hone his craft was a training location that you might’ve read about before. That publication happened to be Mick Foley’s 1999 New York Times #1 Best-Seller, Have A Nice Day, and the Dominic that spotted a young Brian Anthony was Dominic Denucci, a former WWWF Tag Team champion in the 1970s, as well as an international star for Jim Barrett’s Australia-based World Championship Wrestling group as far back as the early-60s. Almost a decade before millions of fans read about Mick Foley’s six-hour drives from Cortland, New York to the Freedom, Pennsylvania, a small town about 25 miles north of Pittsburgh, to train with Denucci each weekend, Brain Anthony found himself standing outside the small building where Foley slept in his car to be able to attend lessons five years earlier.

“Breaking in at that time was way different. They put you through the ringers. I remember Dom’s place was in the basement of an old church. The was ceiling was so low that you couldn’t do anything off the top rope, and three sides of the ring touched the wall. So, there was not much we could do except wrestle. Dom would put us in there and say, ‘You got five minutes. No punches, no kicks, and stay in the middle of the ring.’ If we started to put a match together, he would immediately stop us and tell us to call it in the ring, which is unheard of today. Guys just can’t do it now and even if they do try , it still never makes sense,” Brian explained.

Before cell phones, the internet, or DVDs, opportunities could be difficult to find, especially because the fresh-faced Brian Anthony began his career at a time when the concept of the independents still wasn’t fully-formed. When snail mail was still the standard of how to get a highlight tape into the right hands, it wasn’t uncommon for Brian to jump into a car to travel several states away just for the chance to get to perform in front of a paying audience, gaining valuable experience that would benefit him greatly later on.

“The indies have changed so much over the years. When I broke in, you were jumping in cars with four or five people that you may or may not have even known and driving for hours across states to work a show. There wasn’t much consistency in work, gimmicks, or anything. As the years passed, I feel the car rides have diminished a lot. Everyone seems to want to just travel alone or just with a few friends. Man, that is a shame because these car rides were where you learned the craft. Again, I was a young kid so I had the opportunity to learn from some true vets. While it was a business back then it has evolved into such a business now. You are pretty much a brand now,” Anthony said.

The late-night drives and the willingness to put in the time for those key reps for a crowd paid off. By the mid-1990s, “Bad Boy” Brian Anthony was one of the polished prime athletes of the western Pennsylvania scene. He checked all the boxes for the look and in-ring skills of a worthy pro, and his position within Pittsburgh circles reflected that. At a time when television was the only major distribution channel for professional Wrestling, Anthony was a featured star for the now-defunct Pro Wrestling Express group. PWX had wild popularity for a handful of years in the late-90s because their television show aired on the same channel that broadcasted WWF’s Shotgun Saturday Night and ECW’s Hardcore TV during a weekend block of programming. PWX was known at the time for drawing hundreds of fans to the now-demolished Eastland Mall in North Versailles, and Brian Anthony was a stable of that era.

Taking into account not only lessons from the previously mentioned DeNucci, but also his position as a drawing card for the promotion, Anthony became one of the trainers at PWX’s wrestling school, where he instilled knowledge to some of the most important and influential grapplers of the Pittsburgh circuit that went on to have stellar careers of their own. In some respects, you could say that Anthony was one of the trainers of the trainers of the stars that eventually broke out from the area onto the national level.

“As a trainer, I have a pretty good list. I was instrumental in training Brandon K, Quinn Magnum, Todd Thompson, and helped a lot of other guys develop just by working with them consistently. whether in matches or at training. I think the most important thing as a trainer is teaching students to respect the business and those that came before, as well as teaching the fundamentals. I don’t feel there are a lot of schools teaching psychology and calling it in the ring anymore, everything looks like a choreographed match,” Brian remarked.

“Brian was one of the guys that was constantly in the ring with us. We would work out 4-5 times a week together and then shows in my first few years. I owe a lot to him for all he did to help me develop in the ring as a wrestler and even more important at the time as a character. I was a shy dude coming in, Brian fixed that,” said Brandon K, who broke into the business nearly thirty years ago and founded Ryse Wrestling in 2016, the organization that trained AEW’s Lee Moriarty and NXT’s Thea Hail.

“Brian Anthony’s knowledge and training from the OGs of wrestling really acted like a catalyst unleashing Horsepower. Unlike most other trainers, he was adamant on hitting hard in safe places which, helped me get to my full potential. He’s a firm believer in repetition when it comes to training. My favorite piece of useful advice is, it’s not ballet and that unleashed full Horsepower,” added Josh Hessom, known in the ring as “The American Rebel” Horsepower.

Over the course of the next decade, Brian Anthony excelled both inside and outside of his home turf. It wasn’t uncommon for Anthony to be one of those chosen to represent the area at various National Wrestling Alliance events, or working with the famous Samoan wrestling dynasty that had connections locally through their promotion in Allentown. Anthony found himself on the radar of the national promotions as well, working a dark match at a WWF television taping in Buffalo New York in 1999, working with ECW, and was even offered a WCW developmental deal by Les Thatcher, which Anthony cites family reasons for declining.



“The NWA World’s title angle I did was fun, I got to be the “real “ NWA World’s Heavyweight champion for a bit. It’s too bad politics soured that. I would say becoming a regular member of the Samoan family and an active member of Afa’s roster since I got to work with guys like Batista, Snitsky, Samu, and so many others. Being an active member of the ECW locker room, I made so many friends there. So, I guess I’ve been a Paul Heyman guy,” Brian said.

Despite all of those accomplishments, Brian Anthony is arguably most well-known in the steel city history books for his time as a part of the villainous tag team, The Wrong Crowd. Alongside Paul Atlas, the duo were edgy, controversial, and had veteran experience that allowed them to work with several different teams over the course of several years during different stints as a unit. The initial run of The Wrong Crowd in the late-90s brought a spotlight to the two grapplers around Pittsburgh, whereas their work as a team in later years was within the national scope. Atlas, who is a former NWA National champion, was known for his ability to push the envelope on the mic, and did so when he and Anthony won the NWA North American Tag Team championship in the mid-2000s. With their manager Curtis Stevenson at ringside, The Wrong Crowd, true to their old school nature, wanted to defend the championships against any team that the NWA wanted to put in front of them. Anthony and Atlas went as far as to call out then-NWA president Bob Trobich for lack of competition.



“The Wrong Crowd meant a lot to my career. It was something I came up with to reinvent our career. Paul and I had been in PWX for awhile as singles and then as a tag team, but with completely different gimmicks. At one point, we had some new bookers come in and basically said they didn’t know what to do with us. One night, I was reading the autobiography of Brian Bosworth of Oklahoma and he was talking about the Sooners linebackers. He went on to describe them as ‘the ones your mother warned you about,The Wrong Crowd.’ It really was the gimmick that put me on another level, we started to get national attention. We were doing things no one on the indies were doing as far as entrances and stuff,” Anthony explained.

Eventually, Brain Anthony slowed down his wrestling schedule, as he balanced a career outside of wrestling and a family with his pursuit of the sport. However, in more recent years, Brian returned to his role as a trainer and looks to take the next step through modern technology, offering online coaching for rookie grapplers that just started their path in the squared circle.



“This is why I am opening this coaching. I think the indy scene in general lacks honest, old school coaching. Psychology was drilled into me from some of the best. The likes of Joey Mercury, Nova, Afa, and so many others. I think the Indy scene needs to get back to this, Anthony concluded.

Brian Anthony looks to take aspiring grapplers under his wing, the same way that Dominic Denucci did all those years ago. Despite using modern technology for these latest venture, there’s no doubt that Brain Anthony remains a throwback.

For more information about Brian’s coaching, you can go to https://www.facebook.com/brian.fabian.536963

Until next week

-Jim LaMotta

Email [email protected] | You can follow me on Instagram, Facebook, & Threads @jimlamotta89