Friday, July 10, 2026
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First Official WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Poster Unveiled

By
Phil Johnson
-
WWE Money In The Bank
WWE Money In The Bank

WWE has officially unveiled the first promotional poster for Money In The Bank 2026.

The artwork confirms that this year’s premium live event will take place on Saturday, October 10, beginning at 5:30 p.m. CT, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Featured prominently on the poster are Penta, Iyo Sky, Liv Morgan, and Trick Williams, all seated atop Money in the Bank ladders beneath the iconic briefcases, hinting at the high-stakes ladder matches that have become synonymous with the annual event.

The poster also showcases the event’s updated branding, with the official Money in the Bank logo incorporating New Orleans-inspired colors and design elements.

While WWE has yet to announce any matches for the show, the release of the first official promotional artwork marks the beginning of the company’s build toward one of its biggest premium live events of the year.

You can check out the official Money In The Bank 2026 poster below.

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