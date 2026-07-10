Former WWE Star Recalls Diddy Leaving A Bad Impression Backstage

Former WWE Superstar Chris Masters says he never personally crossed paths with Sean “Diddy” Combs backstage but did hear stories about the rapper’s visits to WWE.

Speaking on TMZ’s Inside The Ring podcast, Masters was asked whether he had heard any memorable backstage stories involving Combs, who made several promotional appearances for WWE over the years. “I wasn’t there, from what I remember. I don’t know where I was, but I wasn’t there.”

Masters said the general impression he heard from others wasn’t particularly positive. “But yeah, he just made a bad impression on the boys. Everybody thought he was kind of full of himself.”

He then recalled one story that stood out involving a pair of rare sneakers. “The main thing was—and again, I was telling you guys, part of me can kind of appreciate this because I am a sneakerhead. I love sneakers—but Diddy apparently had gotten some really exclusive, rare, I don’t know if they were Jordans or something, and he had his assistant carrying them around on this fluffy pillow, just trailing behind him the whole day.”

According to Masters, that reportedly didn’t sit well with many in the WWE locker room. “Say what you want about wrestlers, but to them that just came off as a bit too much.”

Over the years, Combs made several appearances for WWE, including performing with Diddy – Dirty Money at Tribute to the Troops in 2010, introducing Machine Gun Kelly at WrestleMania 28, performing live at WrestleMania 29, and making a guest appearance on Raw in 2016 to promote WWE 2K17.