WWE SummerSlam 2026 Ticket Sales Have Been Internal Concern For Weeks

Concerns over WWE SummerSlam 2026 ticket sales have reportedly been discussed internally for several weeks.

According to WrestleVotes, the pace of ticket sales for WWE’s biggest event of the summer has become a notable topic within the company.

“The SummerSlam ticket sale story, or lack thereof, has been a hot topic in Stamford over the past month or so. This isn’t a realization that came today. It’s been a concern internally for weeks.”

The report comes shortly after WrestleTix released an updated ticket count showing 22,069 tickets distributed for SummerSlam Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The latest figures reflected a drop from the previous update after a significant number of seats were returned to the seating map and others were shifted into the combo ticket inventory.

Despite the reported concern, WWE still has several weeks remaining before SummerSlam, with additional matches and major storylines expected to be announced ahead of the two-night premium live event.

As of this writing, only three matches have been officially confirmed:

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship

Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell

Liv Morgan vs. Iyo Sky for the Women’s World Championship

It remains to be seen whether WWE’s continued build toward SummerSlam will provide a boost in ticket sales over the coming weeks.