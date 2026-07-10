JBL Wants CM Punk To Turn Heel Following His WWE Title Win

John “Bradshaw” Layfield believes CM Punk belongs at the top of WWE, but he’d rather see the new WWE Champion embrace his villainous side.

Speaking on Something to Wrestle, JBL shared his thoughts on Punk’s return to championship glory, saying he prefers the “Second City Saint” as a heel rather than a babyface. “I prefer Punk as a heel. I think he’s a great heel. I think he’s a good babyface too, but I think he’s a great heel.”

JBL then offered a tongue-in-cheek explanation for his stance. “I like Punk, and I like him as a babyface. I just don’t like babyfaces. I hate them all. I really do.”

“I think he’d be a great heel, and I love him as a heel.”

The WWE Hall of Famer also praised Punk’s appearance after returning from his post-WrestleMania absence, saying he was impressed by the new champion’s physical condition. “CM Punk’s in great shape, huh? Unbelievable, man, he looks fantastic.”

Punk captured the WWE Championship earlier this week by defeating Sami Zayn on Raw, ending Zayn’s nine-day reign and beginning his latest run at the top of WWE.