AJ Styles Says There May Be More To Sami Zayn’s WWE Title Story

AJ Styles believes fans should wait to see where WWE is heading before criticizing Sami Zayn’s brief WWE Championship reign.

Speaking on his podcast, Styles addressed Zayn losing the WWE Championship to CM Punk after just nine days as champion and suggested the short reign could be part of a larger story. “I don’t understand and it’s not for me to understand. I get it. I didn’t write the show. I don’t know what’s happening. But I’m hoping there is an actual reason.”

Styles also referenced footage of Zayn shown backstage following his title loss, where the former champion appeared furious. “From what I saw on the internet, they showed Sami backstage after the match, and yeah, he’s pretty pissed off.”

Rather than rushing to judge the booking, Styles encouraged fans to let the storyline play out. “Let’s see where this story goes before we start getting mad about everything that’s going on.”

He also took a moment to praise the new WWE Champion. “By the way, CM Punk looks like a million bucks right now.”

Styles believes Zayn’s short reign could ultimately lead to a major character evolution and another high-profile championship match.

“But you know, there is a story that’s happening. So before we get our panties in a wad and just be as negative as we get, let’s see what happens. This may be a transition where Sami becomes a totally different character, and that might be what we need. It might lead to another match, too.”