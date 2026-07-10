Jim Ross Admits He Wishes CM Punk Had Stayed In AEW

Jim Ross believes CM Punk is at his best when he brings an edge to his character, regardless of whether he’s portrayed as a hero or a villain.

Speaking on Grilling JR, the WWE Hall of Famer shared his thoughts on Punk’s return to the top of WWE following his recent championship victory. “I prefer his work with him having an edge. If the edge is ascribed to the level that he is not liked, he’s going to be a heel, then so be it. I don’t have a problem with that.”

Ross said the key is making sure Punk remains a central figure on WWE programming. “As long as Punk is featured, then I’m happy, as long as he doesn’t disappear off the face of the wrestling earth.”

He also praised Punk’s versatility and dependability as a performer. “He’s valuable talent. He can be a great heel or a great babyface, and he’s another guy that’s in our reliable category.”

Having worked alongside Punk during his time in AEW, Ross admitted he still wishes the former AEW star had remained with the promotion. “I wish we still had him at AEW. He made things lively around that place.”

“He kept it interesting.”