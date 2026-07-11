Saturday, July 11, 2026
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The Rock Spotted With Top WWE Stars At Moana Premiere

By
James Hetfield
-
The Rock in WWE
The Rock | WWE

Several WWE stars attended the Los Angeles premiere of Disney’s live-action version of Moana, where they joined WWE legend and TKO board member Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. It was suggested that the guest list may reflect some of his closest relationships within the wrestling promotion today.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Becky Lynch were present at the premiere on July 7th. The newsletter noted that their attendance likely indicates who Johnson is close to within WWE at this time.

However, it did not specify whether The Rock personally invited these WWE stars or provided any further details regarding the guest list. Alexa Bliss, who attended with her family, and Nia Jax were also spotted at the event, but Dave Meltzer did not comment on their presence.

The Rock attended the premiere in his role as Maui, alongside members of the cast, filmmakers, and other invited guests in anticipation of the movie’s release.

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